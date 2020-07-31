California officials report first virus death of a child

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials have reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday the victim was a teenager, had other health conditions and died in the Central Valley. No other details were released.

The state’s death toll surpassed 9,000 on Friday, and three-quarters were 65 and older. Only about 9% of California’s half-million confirmed virus cases are children, and very few have suffered conditions serious enough for hospitalization.

Scientists still aren’t certain why children don’t seem to be as seriously affected by the virus as adults.

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the Central Valley teenager who passed away after contracting COVID-19. This is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be. Their death is the first of a teenager in California. — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) July 31, 2020