California officials report first virus death of a child

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials have reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child.
The state Department of Public Health said Friday the victim was a teenager, had other health conditions and died in the Central Valley. No other details were released.
The state’s death toll surpassed 9,000 on Friday, and three-quarters were 65 and older. Only about 9% of California’s half-million confirmed virus cases are children, and very few have suffered conditions serious enough for hospitalization.
Scientists still aren’t certain why children don’t seem to be as seriously affected by the virus as adults.