California mom continues search 2 years after teen daughter goes missing

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday marks exactly two years since an Amador County teenage girl was last seen.

Victoria Marquina remains missing.

Oct. 9, 2019 was the last time anyone heard from the then-16-year-old girl.

Marquina grew up and worked in Sutter Creek but her car was found abandoned an hour’s drive away to the south in Escalon.

Marquina’s mother, Blanca Valencia, has not given up in the search.

Blanca organized a fundraiser at the Taco Spot food truck in Sutter Creek on Saturday. She told FOX40 that her goal is to increase the reward money in this case — a reward that currently stands at $20,000.

“Please, somebody knows something,” Valencia said. “She’s my only daughter. She was my baby.”

Since Marquina’s disappearance, authorities arrested a 22-year-old man they believed murdered her and then fled to Mexico, but he was later released on lack of evidence.

Those who attended Saturday’s fundraiser said they hope Marquina is found safe and sound.

“They’re a great family and just deserve all the help they can get to find her,” said family friend Joe Dirickx.

“I want to hear something from somebody — whatever — somebody knows what happened with her,” Valencia said.

Anyone with any information about Marquina’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-953-7728.