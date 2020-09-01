California may exempt more workers from landmark labor law

File – Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, accompanied by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, of Lakewood, talks to reporters after the Assembly approved her bill to give new wage and benefit protections to the so-called gig economy companies like Uber and Lyft in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Gonzalez of San Diego said she worked for the last year to decide what additional jobs should be exempted from a law that critics said to put the state in the position of picking winners and losers. Lawmakers on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, were preparing to exempt about two-dozen more professions from a landmark labor law designed to treat more people like employees instead of contractors. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers were preparing to exempt about two-dozen more professions from a landmark labor law designed to treat more people like employees instead of contractors.

Among other things, the legislation being considered Monday would end what critics had said were unworkable limits on services provided by freelance still photographers, photojournalists, freelance writers, editors, and newspaper cartoonists, with certain restrictions to make sure they are not replacing current employees.

Lawmakers separately approved giving newspapers one more year before they have to start treating newspaper carriers as employees.

The law that took effect this year was primarily aimed at ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft.