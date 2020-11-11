California may decriminalize psychedelic drugs

FILE – In this May 24, 2019, file photo a vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles. Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in the nation’s capital say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as mescaline and psilocybin mushrooms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California lawmakers will consider next year whether to decriminalize psychedelic drugs.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports state Sen. Scott Wiener said Tuesday that he plans to introduce a bill decriminalizing possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other psychedelics.

Oakland adopted a resolution last year decriminalizing certain natural psychedelics that come from plants and fungi.

Oregon last week became the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. Wiener said he was encouraged by those developments and is talking with experts about exactly what form his proposal should take. He said he was leaning toward Oregon’s supervised-use approach,.