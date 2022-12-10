(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said.

It was around 10:55 p.m. when the man called law enforcement stating that his vehicle had been stolen in an area southwest of Yuba City, about 42 miles north of Sacramento, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies that responded found that the man had been assaulted and burned, and emergency personnel took him to a hospital, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man told deputies that he was flagged down by a woman standing near a black SUV on the side of the road.

When the man stopped to help, two men stepped out of the SUV. One of the men had what looked like a firearm and the other had a knife, the victim told deputies.

The two men then proceeded to zip-tie the victim’s legs, douse him in gasoline and set him on fire before taking his wallet and vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim was able to extinguish the flames by rolling on the ground, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim’s vehicle was found several miles away with a replica firearm nearby, according to officials.

The victim “perceived” the woman and men that robbed and attacked him to be of Middle Eastern origin, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about the case call (530) 822-2310.