(FOX40.COM) — A Sierra County man had a close call with a bear on Friday night while he was taking his dog outside to use the bathroom, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

As the man and his dog entered the yard, the man found himself being charged by a bear that came from his neighbor’s yard.

The bear did not stop and the man received bites on his hand, wrist and leg before he could eventually get away.

The man went into his house to retrieve a shotgun and used it to fire at the bear while it was in a “standoff” with the dog.

The man then took himself to the hospital where he was treated for his bites but did not require hospitalization.

Employees with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the incident after being notified and were able to track down the bear.

The bear was found with a gunshot wound and was euthanized by Fish and Wildlife officials.

It’s unclear what type of bear was involved, but according to CDFW, black bears are the only wild bears in the state.

The bear was then sent to Sacramento for a necropsy and rabies testing.