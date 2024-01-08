A Russian national who was living in Sacramento pleaded guilty Monday to “attempting to provide material support to” a terrorist organization that operates in Syria, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

The office said 36-year-old Murat Kurashev sent thousands of dollars to two known couriers of a person who raised funds for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group that the U.S. Secretary of State has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

The group, which split from al-Qaida in 2017, is a “relatively localized Syrian terrorist organization,” according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Between July 2020 and February 2021, Kurashev transferred about $13,000 to the couriers in Turkey, who then retrieved the money, the office said.

According to the DOJ, investigators found discussions on social media and encrypted mobile messages between Kurashev and the fundraiser that show he was “fully aware of the fundraiser’s violent extremist ideology and participation and work on behalf of HTS.”

In the messages, Kurashev stated that he wished he could fight in Syria as a mujahideen, which translates roughly to fighting on behalf of the faith or the Muslim community, and regretted that he could only provide money, the DOJ said.

Court documents show that Kurashev followed the fundraiser through associated websites and social media accounts, where the fundraiser asked for money for military equipment, boots, clothing, firearms and a motorcycle.

The Attorney’s Office said an analysis of Kurashev’s Apple iCloud account showed it was “replete with violent extremist content, including a video depicting HTS fighters.”

Kurashev will be sentenced on March 18, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.