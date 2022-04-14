LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of firing his gun inside a California mall Tuesday evening and hitting and injuring a 9-year-old girl made his first appearance in court after being arrested in southern Nevada.

Marqel Cockrell, 20, waived his extradition and will be returned to California to face charges.

Cockrell, a shoe store co-owner, fired multiple rounds at two shoplifters inside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, California when a girl taking photos with an Easter Bunny was struck, Victorville police said in a statement.

“Cockrell’s shots missed the shoplifters and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim,” police said.

The girl was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

Cockrell was taken into custody by Nevada State Police around 9 p.m. and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an extraditable warrant, for attempted murder, in the amount of $1 million.

California has 30 days to extradite Cockrell.