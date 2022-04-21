Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Perris last October? You could be holding on to a $2.2 million-winning ticket, and California Lottery officials want to talk to you before it’s too late to claim the prize.

The ticket — sold at a Circle K at 19470 Brown Street in Perris on Oct. 27 — is set to expire on Monday if it is not claimed.

It matched five of the six winning numbers that same night (3-26-51-35-6), missing only the red Powerball number (17).

“Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize,” lotto officials said in a news release. “If nobody submits a claim by Monday, the $2.2 million prize money will instead support public schools in California in line with the Lottery’s mission.”

The Lottery has generated more than $1 billion just in unclaimed prizes since it began selling tickets in 1985, officials indicated.

They encourage all players to double-check their Powerball numbers as soon as possible.

If a resident believes they have the winning ticket, they’ll need to complete a California Lottery Claim form, available on the Lottery website, at all nine district offices, and at any Lottery retailers across the state.

Players can submit their signed claim form and the winning ticket at any district office, or they can mail in their documents to:

California Lottery

730 North 10th Street Sacramento, CA 95811

The winning ticket needs to be postmarked or claimed in person by Monday.

If the player holding the winning ticket needs additional assistance claiming the prize, they can email California Lottery Customer Service at customerservice@calottery.com, or call 1-800-Lottery between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All claim information can be found on the California Lottery website.