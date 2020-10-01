Officials issue statewide flex alert for Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator has issued a Flex Alert for Thursday as much of the state is expected to experience above-average temperatures.

The California Independent System Operator has asked people statewide to reduce their energy use between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

The California #ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Oct. 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for tips on how to save energy. — California ISO (@California_ISO) October 1, 2020

Last month, California ISO directed the state’s major utilities to perform rotating blackouts due to extreme heat. The last time the power grid operator called for rolling power outages was in 2001.

