California is most diverse state in US, study finds

SAN DIEGO — California was named the most diverse state in the U.S. in a recent study, while San Diego ranked among the top 20 most diverse cities in America.

WalletHub released a report Tuesday on 2021’s Most & Least Diverse States. Researchers with the personal finance website compared the 50 states across six main categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

California came in at No. 1 for being the most diverse, followed by Texas, Hawaii and New Jersey. West Virginia, Maine and Vermont came in at the end of the list.

Diversity in California (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):

12 th – Income Diversity

– Income Diversity 2 nd – Educational-Attainment Diversity

– Educational-Attainment Diversity 2 nd – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

– Racial & Ethnic Diversity 1 st – Linguistic Diversity

– Linguistic Diversity 24 th – Birthplace Diversity

– Birthplace Diversity 1 st – Industry Diversity*

– Industry Diversity* 16 th – Worker-Class Diversity*

– Worker-Class Diversity* 2nd – Household-Size Diversity

WalletHub also looked at the most diverse cities in America. San Diego ranked 20th while Los Angeles came in at No. 5 and Long Beach at No. 9.