California is most diverse state in US, study finds

SAN DIEGO — California was named the most diverse state in the U.S. in a recent study, while San Diego ranked among the top 20 most diverse cities in America.
WalletHub released a report Tuesday on 2021’s Most & Least Diverse States. Researchers with the personal finance website compared the 50 states across six main categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.
California came in at No. 1 for being the most diverse, followed by Texas, Hawaii and New Jersey. West Virginia, Maine and Vermont came in at the end of the list.
Diversity in California (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):
- 12th – Income Diversity
- 2nd – Educational-Attainment Diversity
- 2nd – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
- 1st – Linguistic Diversity
- 24th – Birthplace Diversity
- 1st – Industry Diversity*
- 16th – Worker-Class Diversity*
- 2nd – Household-Size Diversity
WalletHub also looked at the most diverse cities in America. San Diego ranked 20th while Los Angeles came in at No. 5 and Long Beach at No. 9.