(FOX40.COM) — California has increased its ability to store energy by 757% in the past four years, bringing the state to about 13% of the 52,000 total megawatts needed to meet the state’s 2045 carbon neutrality goal, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

The state now has the capacity to store around 6,600 megawatts, which the state says is enough to power around 6.6 million homes for four hours.

“The more homes and businesses we can power with clean energy, the more we can clean our air and cut pollution,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “California – 40 million people strong and the 5th biggest economy in the world – is showing the rest of the globe how to fight climate change while making the grid more reliable and creating new jobs.”

In 2018 Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 100 California Renewables Portfolio Standard Program requiring “renewable energy and zero-carbon resources to supply 100 percent of electric retail sales to end-use customers, and 100 percent of electricity procured to serve state agencies, by 2045.”

The state expects another 1,900 megawatts of capacity will be added before the end of the year.

According to the California Energy Commission, of the currently existing 6,600-megawatt storage capacity utilities have around 5,200 megawatts, commercial customers make up another 840 megawatts of capacity and residents make up around 540 megawatts.