California hopes to ease transfers to UC and Cal State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hopes to make it easier for students in community colleges to transfer into the state’s public universities with a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The legislation streamlines a process students have described as a maze. By smoothing the path to the University of California’s campuses and California State University, the state hopes to increase the numbers of transfer students to four-year colleges and close equity gaps.

The new law simplifies a program that guarantees priority admission to Cal State schools for students with associate degrees. It also requires the UC and Cal State systems to agree on a common set of courses that community college students need to take to transfer.

