(KTXL) — The rate of homicides in California dropped about 5% from 2021 to 2022, according to the latest annual homicide report from the state’s Department of Justice.

There were 2,206 reported homicides in 2022, about 5.7 for every 100,000 residents.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta noted that while that number is less than half of 1993’s record-high rate of 12.9 homicides per 100,000, there is still work to be done.

“While crime rates remain significantly below their historical highs, property and violent crimes continue to have devastating consequences for communities across the state, and gun violence remains a major threat to public safety,” Bonta said.

The numbers reflect a national trend of homicide rates that are higher than average for the past decade but much lower than the double-digit highs of the 80s and early 90s.

Of counties with populations greater than 100,000, Merced County had the highest homicide rate at 12.3 per 100,000. Santa Cruz had the least with 0.8 per 100,000.

83.6% of reported homicide victims in 2022 were men and 16.3% were women. The report notes that when “when a homicide victim is reported as Transgender, the victim is categorized as they present.”

7.9% of homicide victims were under the age of 18, 30% were between 18 and 29, 26.5% were between 30 and 39, and the remaining 35.6% were over 40 years old.

Of victims whose race or ethnicity was identified, 46.1% were Hispanic, 31.0% were black, 16.6% were white, and 6.3% were of other race/ethnic groups.

When a relationship between the victim and offender was identified, 43.4% were friends or acquaintances, 36.9% were strangers and 19.7 were related.

40.3% of homicides reported in 2022 took place on sidewalks or in streets, 28.7% of reported homicides took place at a residence and 31% took place at other locations such as parking lots (8%) and fields or parks (4.8%).

Of homicides where the weapon used was known 73.6% involved firearms; 12.8% involved knives; 4.1% involved the use of hands, feet or other body parts; 3% involved blunt objects and the remaining 6.5% used other weapons.

Where contributing circumstances to the homicide could be identified, 43.7% involved an argument; 26.7% were gang- or drug-related; 5.8% were related to a rape, robbery, or burglary; 2.8% involved child abuse and 21% involved other circumstances.

According to the report, 58.7% of homicides were solved.

Read the full report on the California Department of Justice website.