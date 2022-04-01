SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is proposing to temporarily double California’s typical nickel refunds for bottles and cans to boost recycling.

It would also help spend down a roughly $600 million surplus built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal to state lawmakers Friday would match the dime offered for bottles and cans by the highest-paying programs in other states as California tries to regain the leadership position it held 35 years ago when it started its cash refund program.

Such permanent programs have worked in Oregon and Michigan, where the dime refunds have been enough for consumers to recycle at least nine of every 10 containers.