California governor’s public health director resigns

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell speaks to members of the press at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.. Angell announced she was departing from her role as director and state public health officer for the California Department of Public Health in a letter to staff that was released Sunday, August 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Randall Benton, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top public health official has resigned.

Dr. Sonia Angell is out as director and state public health officer for the California Department of Public Health. Her resignation letter released late Sunday doesn’t explain her departure.

It comes just days after the state announced a fix for a glitch that caused a lag in reporting coronavirus test information used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

The state’s Health and Human Services Agency has chosen two people to fill Angell’s positions. One will be the acting health director, and the other will be the acting public health officer.