California governor tests negative for coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office said Newsom was tested on Wednesday after someone in the governor’s office tested positive. The staff member who tested positive had not interacted with Newsom or anyone else who often sees the governor.

The governor’s office said Newsom took the test out of “an abundance of caution.”

Newsom said Wednesday that he has been tested many times and has always been negative.

California has reported more than 834,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,300 deaths.