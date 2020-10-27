California governor: Death penalty ‘infected by racism’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has filed a brief with the state Supreme Court arguing the state’s process for imposing the death penalty has always been infected by racism.

Newsom filed the brief in the case of Donte Lamont McDaniel, who was sentenced to death in 2009 for the murder of 33-year-old George Brooks and 52-year-old Annette Anderson. Death sentences must be unanimous. But juries don’t have to unanimously agree on each aggravating factor in a case. Newsom says that must change because it increases discrimination based on race.

The legal director of the California Justice Legal Foundation called Newsom’s argument “baloney.”