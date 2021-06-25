California extends ban on evictions through Sept. 30

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders announced that they will be extending the pandemic-related ban on evictions until September 30.

This comes in concordance with the state’s plan to pay 100% of rent that is past due and future payments for tenants and landlords, announced earlier this week.

“California is coming roaring back from the pandemic, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to disproportionately impact so many low-income Californians, tenants and small landlords alike,” Newsom said. “That’s why I am thankful for today’s news from the Legislature – protecting low-income tenants with a longer eviction moratorium and paying down their back-rent and utility bills – all thanks to the nation’s largest and most comprehensive rental assistance package, which I am eager to sign into law as soon as I receive it.”

The details of this legislation will be in print today in AB832, final vote on this will be Monday.

The three-party agreement on AB 832 will ensure that California quickly uses the more than $5 billion in federal rental assistance to help the state’s tenants and small landlords from eviction.

The final state budget agreement overall is also expected to be in print this afternoon.

President Joe Biden’s administration also extended rent moratoriums this week nation wide to the end of July.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.