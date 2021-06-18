California eases virus work rules, has vaccine record plan

UPDATE: California announced the program later Friday morning. Details here.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employees who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 can unmask under relaxed workplace rules.

And on Friday, the state plans to unveil an electronic vaccine verification system. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the plan will help people prove they’ve had the shots without having to produce a paper vaccine card.

Meanwhile, regulators on Thursday approved rules easing mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated employees in almost every workplace. Newsom issued an executive order allowing them to take place immediately.

The move ends confusion about how employers should handle COVID-19 safety as California continues reopening its economy.