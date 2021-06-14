Newsom to announce new vaccine incentive ‘California dream vacations’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be announcing more incentives as a part of the California Comeback Plan in San Francisco Monday morning.

This includes the Vax for the Win program.

Tuesday, on the day of California’s full reopening, 10 more vaccinated residents will be selected to win $1.5 million each: The biggest prize yet in the vaccine lottery.

More than 21 million people in California were entered to win $50,000 as part of the vaccine prize lottery and 30 have been selected. Newsom visited San Diego during last week’s drawing, taking the chance to introduce a 17-year-old Vista resident who was among three winners drawn from the region at the first event.

California has seen a 13% increase in vaccinations since the incentives were first announced.

Newsom will announce new incentives from the Palace of Fine Arts at 9:30 a.m., including something called “California dream vacations.”

The goal is to help boost the tourism industry, which has been hit extremely hard during the pandemic. Tourism revenue in the state plummeted $80 billion from 2019 to 2020.