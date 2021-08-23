California dad accused of hitting teacher over mask mandate faces charges

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sutter Creek Elementary School parent is facing charges after district officials said he verbally assaulted the principal and struck a teacher over the state’s school mask mandate.

The Amador County District Attorney announced the charges against 49-year-old Jason Wages in a release sent out Monday. Wages faces misdemeanor charges for battery on a school employee, disruptive presence at a school and disturbing the peace by offensive language.

Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torrie Gibson told FOX40 the incident happened after school on the first day back at Sutter Creek Elementary.

Wages allegedly saw his daughter and the principal wearing face masks but also noticed some of the teachers were unmasked while indoors. Gibson later explained that since students were released for the day, the school’s guidelines allow for fully vaccinated teachers to not wear face masks indoors.

“Dad was upset, feeling like there was a double standard,” Gibson said.

That’s when he confronted the principal and a teacher stepped in. According to Gibson, Wages then hit the teacher.

“The District Attorney’s Office understands that while these are turbulent times and many decisions related to the pandemic are controversial, that does not excuse people using violence to demonstrate their frustration,” the district attorney’s office wrote.

The school district’s board of trustees is allowing parents to have their child opt out of wearing a face mask if they provide a doctor’s note.