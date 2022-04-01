SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017.

The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges.

Prosecutors say the husband-wife-duo of Eric Nguyen and Khan “Tina” Tran conspired to cheat at Baccarat while Tran was working as a dealer.

Tran would peek at the sequence of the cards after shuffling and let Nguyen know, according to the criminal complaint. Nguyen would then “place significant wagers” and win.

Special agents with the state’s department of justice conducted the investigation, which led to charges in Alameda County Superior Court.

The pair pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and were sentenced to 240 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. They were also ordered to pay restitution of $507,600.

The couple were first arrested May 6, 2020 in Texas, pursuant to California felony arrest warrants.

“Breaking the law is never the right way to get ahead,” Bonta stated in a press release. “We will not tolerate criminal activity in our state. Today’s announcement holds accountable Nguyen and Tran and sends a message that cheating in California will not lead to success.”

The case is one of several gambling-related cases Bonta’s office is prosecuting. Last September, Bonta announced a $3.5 million-dollar judgment against the Pong Game Studios Corp. for illegal gambling.