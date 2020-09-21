California coronavirus death toll passes 15,000 mark

In this Thursday, April 9, 2020, photo, a patient care room is reconditioned for use during the coronavirus pandemic at the St. Vincent Medical Center building in Los Angeles. The empty hospital near downtown Los Angeles is being leased by the State of California to operate as a healthcare facility during the COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles County. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s death count from the coronavirus has surpassed 15,000 even as the state saw widespread improvement in infection levels.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University put California’s death toll at 15,026 on Sunday, the fourth highest in the country. New York has suffered by far the most deaths — 33,081 — followed New Jersey, which has about half as many. Texas is third.

California has had the most confirmed virus cases in the country with about 775,000 but key indicators have fallen dramatically since a spike that started after Memorial Day weekend prompted statewide shutdowns of businesses.