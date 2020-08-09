California church holds indoor services despite judge’s ban

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A California church held indoor worship service Sunday morning despite a judge’s temporary restraining order that bars the church from doing so.

The pastor led a 9 a.m. service in defiance of coronavirus health orders at Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Ventura County’s Newbury Park.

A livestream of the morning’s service showed a mask-less pastor and a musician standing before at least two dozen worshipers — most of whom were also not wearing masks.

It was not clear from the livestream if they were standing 6 feet apart. Two other services are planned for later Sunday.