Calif. to let gyms, bars, day camps reopen next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin allowing the reopening of day camps, bars, gyms and some professional sports with modifications at the end of next week.

Mark Ghaly, the state’s top health official, says the state will release guidance later Friday for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It also includes highly anticipated rules for the reopening of schools, which will apply statewide.

Only counties that have met certain thresholds on cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to reopen other sectors.

California has reported more than 122,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 4,500 deaths.