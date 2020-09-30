Calif. tightens rules on rat poisons that kill wildlife

FILE- This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-61, captured in the Santa Monica Mountains, Calif., Oct. 2017. Officials say for the first time during a 17-year study of mountain lions, one of the big cats has been documented crossing Interstate 405 at Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles. The National Park Service says P-61 navigated his way across the massive freeway between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 19, 2019, a rare feat. In the same area where P-61 crossed, the mountain lion P-18 was hit and killed by a vehicle in 2011. A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic has resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer, and other large animals. (National Park Service via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill widely restricting the use of certain highly potent rat poisons that are blamed for killing mountain lions, birds and endangered wildlife.

The measure signed Tuesday bars the general use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides until state regulators reevaluate them and put in place any additional restrictions needed to protect wildlife.

The poisons already are restricted, but they still have wide commercial and agricultural use.

Experts say they are also still making their way through the food chain and sickening and killing a wide range of predators, including mountain lions, golden eagles, owls and endangered foxes.