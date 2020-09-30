Calif. tightens rules on rat poisons that kill wildlife

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill widely restricting the use of certain highly potent rat poisons that are blamed for killing mountain lions, birds and endangered wildlife.
The measure signed Tuesday bars the general use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides until state regulators reevaluate them and put in place any additional restrictions needed to protect wildlife.
The poisons already are restricted, but they still have wide commercial and agricultural use.
Experts say they are also still making their way through the food chain and sickening and killing a wide range of predators, including mountain lions, golden eagles, owls and endangered foxes.