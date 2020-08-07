Calif. sets in-person voting rules amid coronavirus

A polling station sign points the way on primary election day June 5, 2018 in Carlsbad, California. There are several highly competitive races throughout the state, including those for governor and U.S. House and Senate seats. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to let counties offer fewer in-person voting options as they hold the November election in the midst of the pandemic.

Newsom has already signed a law requiring counties to mail ballots to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

County election officials are having trouble securing enough polling places because of the pandemic.

California continues to have problems with missing data on virus infections throughout California. State officials have acknowledged California has been undercounting virus cases because of a technical issue with a database used to collect test information from labs.