Calif. scrambles for more firefighters amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is scrambling to find sufficient firefighters amid a coronavirus outbreak that has depleted the pool of inmates who usually handle some of the toughest duties.
It’s also derailed a plan to hire 600 new state firefighters and support personnel.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said the state has enough money to add a scaled-back 172 professional firefighters and he’ll beef up seasonal fire crews. The news comes as California reported a record 149 virus-related deaths.
The Red Cross is also appealing for more wildfire season volunteers because of the pandemic.