Calif. Republicans call for end to Gov. Newsom’s State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is still under a COVID-19 related State of Emergency, even as Los Angeles prepares to host the Super Bowl this weekend.

On Thursday, some state lawmakers tried to push the Legislature into ending the State of Emergency Gov. Gavin Newsom declared in March 2020.

Republican lawmakers made the appeal while donning masks that show the, now infamous, moment Newsom and former basketball star Magic Johnson posed for a photo maskless.

“End the emergency, end all restrictions. Let’s let the people of California move on with their lives,” said Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin.

Kiley was attempting to get the Assembly to vote on ACR 46, a concurrent resolution to end the pandemic-related State of Emergency. His effort to just get it on the floor failed on a party-line vote.

“SCR5 would end the State of Emergency,” said Assemblymember Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore.

Melendez attempted to do the same as Kiley but in the Senate. Her fellow Republican Sen. Brian Jones rose in support but then had his microphone cut off.

The Democratic-dominated Legislature sided with Newsom by keeping the order in place on Thursday.

In response to the push, Newsom’s office said COVID-19 is still very much with Californians, noting the State of Emergency has allowed the administration to distribute tests, personal protective equipment, vaccine and boost health care capacity.

Newsom’s spokesperson called out Kiley and Republican leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, by name in response to the appeal.

“Elected officials should focus on what best serves their constituents and stop with the political theatre. Apparently, they believe it would have been better to let Californians die and be turned away from care when hospitals reached capacity during the Omicron surge,” Newsom’s spokesperson said.

But Republicans point to Democratic governors in states like New Jersey and Colorado, which have dropped their public health emergency orders.

“Instead of deflecting governor, instead of vilifying myself and Mr. Kiley, do the right thing for your people and end the State of Emergency that is clearly a farce at this point,” Gallagher said.

Newsom’s office would not say when or at what point he would consider ending the State of Emergency.