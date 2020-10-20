Calif. releases guidelines on reopening theme parks

California will allow large theme parks to reopen with modifications when the counties where they’re located move into the state’s least-restrictive “yellow” tier, a change that likely puts theme parks at least weeks — and potentially months — away from resuming operations.

The announcement was made Tuesday by California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, who released the state’s much-anticipated reopening guidelines for theme parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines had been expected earlier this month but were delayed.

When theme parks do welcome back guests, larger locations will have to limit capacity to 25% and must require advance reservations, Ghaly said. Visitors will also have to wear face masks while in the parks, except when eating and drinking.

The county tier requirement means it’s unlikely that any of the popular Southern California theme parks will be open anytime soon.

Orange and San Diego counties — homes to the Disneyland Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm, Legoland and SeaWorld — remain in the state’s “red” tier, which is the second most-restrictive tier and indicates “substantial” risk of COVID-19 spread.

And Los Angeles County, where Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain are located, is still in the most-restrictive “purple” tier due to “widespread” risk of coronavirus transmission.

The guidelines give a bit more leeway to smaller amusement parks. They can reopen with modifications when their counties are in the “orange” tier, which is the third most restrictive tier. They will also have capacity limits — up to 25% or 500 guests, whichever is fewer — as well as reservation requirements. However, in the “orange” tier, ticket sales will be limited to people from the county, and only outdoor attractions can open.

“There’s lots of work we can do together — both state, local, business leaders, community leaders, individuals — to do what we can to make sure that we reduce transmission throughout our county, and there is a path forward there,” Ghaly said. “We do not know when, but we do know how, and I think we’ll continue to put in the hard work to get us there one county at a time.”

Two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom cast doubt on whether the state’s larger theme parks would be allowed to resume operations in the near future.

“We don’t anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger theme parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data,” Newsom said on Oct. 7.

The new rules were unveiled as Disney officials, Orange County lawmakers and — most recently — unions representing Disneyland workers have all increased pressure on the state to issue guidance for the ailing sector, which has effectively been shut down since mid-March.

Since early last month, officials have repeatedly insisted the state was getting close to an unveiling the guidance before Newsom’s administration delayed the release on Oct. 2.

Check back for updates on this developing story.