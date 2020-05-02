Calif. population shrinks, still most populous state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s most populous state shrank a bit in the second half of last year.

Official figures released Friday show California had a population of 39.78 million as of January, down about 180,000 people from its previous report in July.

But the state Department of Finance says the two numbers aren’t directly comparable because of various adjustments and because each figure represents a point in time. By the department’s reckoning, California added residents, comparing January-to-January figures.

The state has been creeping toward 40 million residents without ever quite getting there. It still tops second-place Texas.