Calif. mountain resort city won’t enforce state orders

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A popular Southern California mountain resort city is heading into the Memorial Day weekend with a decision to not enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The city of Big Bear Lake argues it has kept COVID-19 cases manageable and there has been significant economic harm. The city says it encourages social distancing, face coverings and good hygiene, but it has no legal responsibilities to enforce the state orders.

A city statement says it is referring all inquiries, complaints and concerns to the governor’s office and the state health department. Big Bear Lake is about a two-hour drive northeast of Los Angeles.