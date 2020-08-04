Calif. issues guidelines for elementary school reopening waivers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California health officials have released guidelines for elementary schools to seek waivers allowing them to offer classroom instruction in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials on Monday said some public and private schools in 38 counties on a state watch list can seek waivers from local health officials if they have plans for keeping students and staff safe and meet certain criteria.

But the state says school reopenings can’t be considered in counties with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.

