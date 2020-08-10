Calif. eyes 11 police reforms after George Floyd’s death

Los Angeles Police Department commander Cory Palka stands among several destroyed police cars as one explodes while on fire during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are pushing to enact nearly a dozen policing reform laws driven by nationwide outrage and protests after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

They include a ban on chokeholds, requiring officers to intercede if they see colleagues overreacting, and ending the careers of officers under some circumstances. Other bills would broaden public access to police records and protect journalists’ ability to cover protests. Still others would limit using rubber bullets and tear gas against demonstrators.

Law enforcement agencies support some of the measures but oppose others.