Calif. death row inmate dies from apparent coronavirus complications

SAN FRANCISCO — An inmate on California’s death row died Sunday from what appeared to be complications from COVID-19, according to the department of corrections.

Pedro Arias, 58, was pronounced dead Aug. 9 at a hospital outside San Quentin State Prison.

His death came on the same day the department of corrections announced an employee at San Quentin died from the disease.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 24 inmates there, according to the department.

Arias was sentenced to death in Sacramento County in Feb. 1990 for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery while armed with a firearm.

He was also sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping for ransom/extortion, penetration with a foreign object, attempted sodomy, lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, sodomy of a child under 14, two counts of forcible rape, second-degree robbery and enhancements for the use of a firearm.

He was admitted to death row on March 5, 1990.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said his death appeared to be because of complications related to COVID-19.

The department said a coroner will determine the exact cause of death.