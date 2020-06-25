Calif. considers requiring more electric work truck, van sales

In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, trucks travel along a loading dock at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif. The California Air Resources Board is scheduled to vote Thursday, June 25, 2020, on new first-in-the-nation rules to require a certain percentage of work truck sales each year must be electric vehicles. When the rule is fully implemented by 2035, the board estimates it will result in at least 20% of all delivery vans and work trucks on the road will be electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are scheduled to approve new rules that would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans in the state.

It’s a first-of-its-kind rule aimed at helping the nation’s most populous state clean up its worst-in-the-nation air quality. The rules would require a certain percentage of work truck sales each year to be zero emission vehicles.

Board chair Mary Nichols said it will be transformational for the state.

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association opposes the rule, arguing the change will not work without requiring companies to buy more electric trucks.