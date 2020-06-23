Calif. city Fort Bragg considers name change

An aerial view of the Georgia Pacific timber mill is seen in the foreground, in Fort Bragg, Calif. in 2002. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FORT BRAGG, Calif. (AP) — A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change the city’s name.

The council of the city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County debated Monday whether to put the renaming issue on the November ballot and the mayor asked for guidelines to create a committee of residents to take on the issue.

Fort Bragg is named after Braxton Bragg. Supporters of a name change say the name honors a racist. Opponents say a name change would be costly and is unnecessary.

Monuments to Confederate leaders are coming down as people protest police brutality and racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.