CalFresh benefits increase for first time in nearly 50 years

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Payments increased on Oct. 1 by about 22% for recipients of CalFresh, according to a press release.

A household of four will receive the maximum benefit with up to an extra $155 per month — depending on income — to spend on groceries.

CalFresh, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, has been used to address food insecurity in the Bay Area and beyond.

As pandemic-related assistance starts to wind down for many, the 22% increase will be permanent, the agency said.

CalFresh Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards can be used at grocery stores, farmers’ markets and other retailers when buying food products.

Only select CalFresh recipients, who are disabled, homeless or 60 years and older, can use EBT to buy ready-to-eat meals at select restaurants, which are typically food chains.

CalFresh clients can check their EBT balance here.