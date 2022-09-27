SAN DIEGO — Teachers in California have drastically changed their outlook on the profession post-pandemic. It appears those views have significantly become more negative, according to a new survey.

Hart Research Associates conducted in-depth interviews of 4,600 TK-12 teachers in the Golden State on behalf of the California Teachers Association. What they discovered were educators who feel burdened by stress and peaking exhaustion.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, 77 percent of California teachers say things have changed for the worse. This is up from 45 percent previously.

When asked to described the work of teachers, 68 percent of the state’s current educators say it’s “exhausting” and 61 percent say it’s “stressful.” Burnout was the top reason those in the field of education are considering alternative career paths.

Another indicator of stress for California teachers is the challenge of finding affordable housing near their place of work. Eighty percent of those surveyed say they are experiencing financial stress in regards to this difficulty.

Managing basic expenses has also become a challenge for Golden State teachers. Sixty-eight percent of respondents expressed this as a challenging factor.

Higher pay was suggested by the majority of respondents as a way to improve their overall satisfaction. They are also looking for smaller class sizes and more support for students.

California’s state budget is set to address concerns surrounding professional development for educators. However, as it stands, one in five teachers are planning to leave their post by 2025.