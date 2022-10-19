WASHINGTON — A Calabasas pharmacist was convicted on Friday for health care fraud and a prescription drug diversion scheme involving two Southern California pharmacies, announced the U.S. Department of Justice in a press release.

According to court documents, Irina Sadovsky, 53, submitted claims to Medicaid of California (Medi-Cal) and Medicare for prescription drugs that were never dispensed to beneficiaries and were, instead, provided to co-conspirators to sell on the black market.

Sadovsky was pharmacist-in-charge of Five Star RX doing business as Five Star Pharmacy and Ultimate Pharmacy Inc. when she engaged in the illegal acts, which took place between September 2016 and April 2017, said the DOJ.

The Calabasas pharmacist was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to engage in the unlicensed wholesale distribution of prescription drugs, according to the DOJ.

Sadovsky’s sentencing date is on Feb. 3, 2023. She faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for the health care fraud conspiracy and five years in prison for the unlicensed distribution conspiracy.