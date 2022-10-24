The Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry is located about 25 miles southeast of Downtown San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

MEXICO CITY — The San Diego Association of Governments announced in a press release Monday that California and Mexico are signing a binational toll revenue sharing agreement.

According to SANDAG, this agreement will establish a revenue split for the toll affiliated with the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry. This joint effort is meant to foster growth for the Baja California-California mega region and reduce emissions, said the press release.

In Mexico City Monday, SANDAG and Caltrans leadership joined California Lt. Governor Elani Kounalakis, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar, and business leaders from both countries are set to gather to officially sign the agreement.

Caltrans officials said their mission is to provide a safe and reliable transportation network that serves and respects all people, along with the environment.

This binational agreement comes as both SANDAG and Caltrans seek improvements at the Otay East Port of Entry. Officials said they are looking to implement a new border wait-time detection system and advance traveler information for route planning.