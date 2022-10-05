SAN DIEGO — If you find yourself feeling lucky this week, the California Lottery’s most popular games have multi-million dollar jackpots ready to be claimed.
On Wednesday night, the Powerball worth $353 million will be drawn at 7:59 p.m. The SuperLotto Plus is also set to be drawn with a jackpot totaling $30 million.
Trailing these drawings will be Friday’s Mega Millions at a whopping $410 million, making the total winnings for the week dance at $793 million.
As anticipation builds, the California Lottery announced its latest millionaires on Wednesday. Four lucky Golden State residents from Anaheim up to Pasadena recently won a combined total of $9 million.
Good luck!