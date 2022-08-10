Firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire in hilly, open terrain in northwestern Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon.

The Sam Fire, which was burning in Gorman near Old Ridge Route and Lancaster Road, had grown to approximately 150 acres as of 6:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and shortly after 7 p.m., officials announced the fire was holding in size at that number.

By about 8:15 p.m., officials said the fire was 148 acres and was 60% contained.

No structures were immediately threatened. However, Highway 138 was closed in the area.

More than 200 fire personnel were battling the blaze and were said to be “making good progress.”

Sky5 captured dramatic footage of a ‘Fire Tornado’ that developed during the Sam Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County. Aug. 10, 2022.

Sky5 captured dramatic footage of a large ‘Fire Tornado’ that developed shortly after 5 p.m.

Fire tornadoes, sometimes called “fire devils” or ‘firenadoes,” occur when extreme, rising heat is met with turbulent wind conditions. The vortex of the tornado sucks in combustible gases and burning debris.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.