Brush fire burns at least 30 acres in northern LA County

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Flames spread across at least 30 acres of brush in northern Los Angeles County Monday morning as officials braced for dangerous fire weather.

The blaze broke out shortly before 4 a.m. in a hilly area along Interstate 5 in Castaic, north of Santa Clarita. The fire was burning near Pitchess Detention Center, a jail run by L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Strong winds and high temperatures were forecast for the area Monday, prompting a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger.

