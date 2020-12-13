1,500-acre brush fire south of Beaumont sends smoke over nearby communities

Firefighters in Riverside County have halted the spread of a brush fire that erupted overnight south of Beaumont and prompted a road closure and an evacuation warning for some residents Sunday.

Crews have managed to keep the Sanderson Fire at 1,500 acres, according to Cal Fire. It’s still 0% contained as of 11 a.m., but firefighters said they’ll remain in the area until the fire’s full containment.

Winds pushed smoke toward Mead Valley, Corona and Temescal Valley, Cal Fire said. Officials in Fullerton and Chino Valley also reassured local residents that the smoke is coming from Riverside County and that there were no active fires in their area.

“The FPD communications Center has received numerous 911 calls regarding the smell of smoke and ash in the Fullerton area,” the Fullerton Police Department tweeted just after 11 p.m.

Firefighters responded to an area south of Beaumont, near La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, after receiving reports of a wildland fire at about 1 a.m. It had burned about 300 acres by 7:45 a.m. before exploding to 1,500 acres before 11 a.m.

Officials issued an evacuation warning to fewer than a dozen homes north of Gilman Springs and south of Timothy Lane, Cal Fire Riverside’s incident page said. That includes the following streets: Jerry Street, Mc Gehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road.

Gilman Springs Road was also closed between Alessandro Boulevard and Bridge Street. The California Highway Patrol urged motorists to take a detour on state routes 79 and 60.

Video tweeted by Cal Fire shows a helicopter dropping retardant over clouds of smoke billowing from flames that consumed dry brush near a road. About 130 firefighters have responded to the incident, according to the agency.

“Firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire due to [its] location deep into rugged terrain,” Cal Fire said earlier Sunday.

Riverside County valleys and mountains saw wind speeds of up to 57 mph overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the gusty offshore winds to diminish later Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several retardant dropping air tankers are helping our firefighters on the ground and water dropping helicopters fight the #SandersonFIRE. The wind is spreading the smoke west towards Mead Valley, Corona and Temescal Valley. 🎥:CAL FIRE/RVC FIRE pic.twitter.com/Fup5ZyzIoT — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 13, 2020

#SandersonFIRE photos – view from Perris CA pic.twitter.com/nXUl8oHYxR — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 13, 2020