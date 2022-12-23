In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in California using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which California breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#21. Societe Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in California: 1
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #89. The Pupil (American IPA)
#20. North Coast Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in California: 1
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #79. Old Stock Cellar Reserve (Aged In Bourbon Barrels) (Old Ale)
#19. Noble Ale Works
– Number of top beers in California: 1
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #63. Citra Showers (Imperial IPA)
#18. FiftyFifty Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in California: 1
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #48. Imperial Eclipse Stout – Elijah Craig (12 Year) (American Imperial Stout)
#17. Moonraker Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in California: 2
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #77. Yojo (New England IPA)
— #99. DOJO (New England IPA)
#16. The Rare Barrel
– Number of top beers in California: 2
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #71. Map Of The Sun (Wild Ale)
— #86. Home, Sour Home (Wild Ale)
#15. Stone Brewing
– Number of top beers in California: 2
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #52. Fyodor (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #72. Enjoy By IPA (Imperial IPA)
#14. Kern River Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in California: 2
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #11. Citra (Imperial IPA)
— #58. Winter Ale (5th Anniversary Ale) (Imperial IPA)
#13. Ballast Point Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in California: 3
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #78. Victory At Sea – Barrel-Aged (Imperial Porter)
— #85. Victory At Sea – Coffee And Vanilla (Imperial Porter)
— #93. Sculpin (American IPA)
#12. Cellarmaker Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in California: 3
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #53. Vastness Of Space – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)
— #65. Double Dobis (Imperial IPA)
— #95. I See A Dankness (Imperial IPA)
#11. Bruery Terreux
– Number of top beers in California: 4
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #49. Sour In The Rye – Pineapple And Coconut (Wild Ale)
— #68. Oude Tart – Cherries (Flanders Red Ale)
— #70. Sour In The Rye – Peaches (Wild Ale)
#10. Alpine Beer Company
– Number of top beers in California: 5
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #16. Keene Idea (Imperial IPA)
— #23. Great (American Barleywine)
— #36. Bad Boy (Imperial IPA)
#9. The Lost Abbey
– Number of top beers in California: 5
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #7. Duck Duck Gooze (Gueuze)
— #9. Cable Car (Wild Ale)
— #10. Cable Car Kriek (Wild Ale)
#8. Modern Times Beer
– Number of top beers in California: 5
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #6. Monster Tones (American Imperial Stout)
— #26. Modem Tones – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Vanilla (American Imperial Stout)
— #69. Chaos Grid – The Final Course (American Imperial Stout)
#7. AleSmith Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in California: 6
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #4. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee – Bourbon-Barrel Aged (American Imperial Stout)
— #22. Speedway Stout – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)
— #29. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee (American Imperial Stout)
#6. Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in California: 7
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #8. Parabola (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #21. Parabajava (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #24. §ucaba (English Barleywine)
#5. Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
– Number of top beers in California: 7
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #3. Westly (Saison)
— #12. West Ashley (Saison)
— #30. Saison Bernice (Saison)
#4. Russian River Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in California: 8
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #1. Pliny The Younger (Imperial IPA)
— #5. Pliny The Elder (Imperial IPA)
— #14. Supplication (Wild Ale)
#3. The Bruery
– Number of top beers in California: 9
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #13. Black Tuesday – Reserve (American Imperial Stout)
— #17. Black Tuesday (American Imperial Stout)
— #18. Chocolate Rain (American Imperial Stout)
#2. Monkish Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in California: 11
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #20. Adios Ghost (New England IPA)
— #28. Foggier Window (New England IPA)
— #38. Foggy Window (New England IPA)
#1. Bottle Logic Brewing
– Number of top beers in California: 15
– Highest ranked beers in California:
— #2. Fundamental Observation (American Imperial Stout)
— #19. Fundamental Forces (American Imperial Stout)
— #27. Ground State (American Imperial Stout)