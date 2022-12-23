Cheers! Clink glasses. Close-up shots of hands holding beer glasses and beer bubbles.

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in California using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which California breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#21. Societe Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in California: 1

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #89. The Pupil (American IPA)

#20. North Coast Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in California: 1

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #79. Old Stock Cellar Reserve (Aged In Bourbon Barrels) (Old Ale)

#19. Noble Ale Works

– Number of top beers in California: 1

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #63. Citra Showers (Imperial IPA)

#18. FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in California: 1

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #48. Imperial Eclipse Stout – Elijah Craig (12 Year) (American Imperial Stout)

#17. Moonraker Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in California: 2

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #77. Yojo (New England IPA)

— #99. DOJO (New England IPA)

#16. The Rare Barrel

– Number of top beers in California: 2

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #71. Map Of The Sun (Wild Ale)

— #86. Home, Sour Home (Wild Ale)

#15. Stone Brewing

– Number of top beers in California: 2

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #52. Fyodor (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #72. Enjoy By IPA (Imperial IPA)

#14. Kern River Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in California: 2

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #11. Citra (Imperial IPA)

— #58. Winter Ale (5th Anniversary Ale) (Imperial IPA)

#13. Ballast Point Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in California: 3

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #78. Victory At Sea – Barrel-Aged (Imperial Porter)

— #85. Victory At Sea – Coffee And Vanilla (Imperial Porter)

— #93. Sculpin (American IPA)

#12. Cellarmaker Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in California: 3

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #53. Vastness Of Space – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)

— #65. Double Dobis (Imperial IPA)

— #95. I See A Dankness (Imperial IPA)

#11. Bruery Terreux

– Number of top beers in California: 4

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #49. Sour In The Rye – Pineapple And Coconut (Wild Ale)

— #68. Oude Tart – Cherries (Flanders Red Ale)

— #70. Sour In The Rye – Peaches (Wild Ale)

#10. Alpine Beer Company

– Number of top beers in California: 5

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #16. Keene Idea (Imperial IPA)

— #23. Great (American Barleywine)

— #36. Bad Boy (Imperial IPA)

#9. The Lost Abbey

– Number of top beers in California: 5

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #7. Duck Duck Gooze (Gueuze)

— #9. Cable Car (Wild Ale)

— #10. Cable Car Kriek (Wild Ale)

#8. Modern Times Beer

– Number of top beers in California: 5

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #6. Monster Tones (American Imperial Stout)

— #26. Modem Tones – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Vanilla (American Imperial Stout)

— #69. Chaos Grid – The Final Course (American Imperial Stout)

#7. AleSmith Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in California: 6

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #4. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee – Bourbon-Barrel Aged (American Imperial Stout)

— #22. Speedway Stout – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)

— #29. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee (American Imperial Stout)

#6. Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in California: 7

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #8. Parabola (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #21. Parabajava (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #24. §ucaba (English Barleywine)

#5. Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

– Number of top beers in California: 7

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #3. Westly (Saison)

— #12. West Ashley (Saison)

— #30. Saison Bernice (Saison)

#4. Russian River Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in California: 8

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #1. Pliny The Younger (Imperial IPA)

— #5. Pliny The Elder (Imperial IPA)

— #14. Supplication (Wild Ale)

#3. The Bruery

– Number of top beers in California: 9

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #13. Black Tuesday – Reserve (American Imperial Stout)

— #17. Black Tuesday (American Imperial Stout)

— #18. Chocolate Rain (American Imperial Stout)

#2. Monkish Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in California: 11

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #20. Adios Ghost (New England IPA)

— #28. Foggier Window (New England IPA)

— #38. Foggy Window (New England IPA)

#1. Bottle Logic Brewing

– Number of top beers in California: 15

– Highest ranked beers in California:

— #2. Fundamental Observation (American Imperial Stout)

— #19. Fundamental Forces (American Imperial Stout)

— #27. Ground State (American Imperial Stout)