INDIO, Calif. – Agents with the United States Border Patrol seized nearly $400,000 in narcotics on Friday during a vehicle stop, authorities said.

Around 3:20 p.m. on June 24, agents with the El Centro Sector stopped a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe on Interstate 10 near the Golf Center Parkway exit as part of an anti-smuggling operation.

During a search, agents found two gym bags and a plastic container that contained a total of 26 packages of narcotics. Among the narcotics discovered inside the vehicle, agents say 46.7 pounds of methamphetamines and 18 pounds of fentanyl were recovered.; the combined street value of the drugs seized during the stop is roughly $394,000.

Officials say that the 20-year-old driver of the car, an American citizen, was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling and turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.