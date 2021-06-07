Border Patrol finds heroin, fentanyl hidden in car battery

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents made an unusual discovery Wednesday after stopping a woman’s car on Interstate 15.

The agency shared photos of its agents searching a car battery. Border Patrol says they stopped a suspicious vehicle on I-15 near Temecula on Wednesday then searched it after a K-9 alerted to the engine compartment.

U.S. Border Patrol agents on June 7, 2021, released images of a car battery that contained 9.26 pounds of heroin and 1.23 pounds of suspected fentanyl, according to the agency. (U.S. Border Patrol)

Border Patrol said its agents noticed signs of tampering on the vehicle battery and found four packages inside containing 9.26 pounds of heroin and 1.23 pounds of suspected fentanyl. The drugs had an estimated street value of $105,000.

The drugs and driver, a U.S. citizen, were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division for further investigation and Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

The Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector has seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 1,200 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 pounds of heroin and 300 pounds of fentanyl since Oct. 1, 2020.

San Diegans are asked to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.