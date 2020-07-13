Border agents intercept drugs dropped from ultralight aircraft

Border Patrol agents said they intercepted drugs dropped from an ultalight aircraft similar to this one. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

HEBER, Calif. — Border Patrol agents intercepted a load of methamphetamine that was dropped from a low-flying ultralight aircraft into a field south of El Centro over the weekend.

The agents saw the small aircraft Saturday just after midnight as it flew at a low altitude west of Highway 111 and south of Jasper Road near Heber, California. When the searched the area, they found a white duffle back and a metal basket on a dirt road south of Jasper Road, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Inside the duffel bag were 26 containers that tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs weighed 145.5 pounds and had an estimated street value of about $327,000, the release said.

It was not clear where the ultralight aircraft took off from, but Heber is just over 10 miles north of Mexicali, Mexico.